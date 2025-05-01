In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines the vestibular sense?
A
The sense responsible for detecting sound waves and enabling hearing
B
The sense that allows us to perceive the taste of different substances
C
The sense that provides information about balance and the position of the body in space
D
The sense that detects changes in temperature and pain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the vestibular sense is one of the sensory systems studied in psychology, particularly in relation to how we perceive our body's position and movement.
Step 2: Recall that the vestibular system is located in the inner ear and is responsible for detecting changes in head position and motion, which helps maintain balance and spatial orientation.
Step 3: Differentiate the vestibular sense from other senses such as auditory (hearing), gustatory (taste), and somatosensory (touch, temperature, pain) by focusing on its unique role in balance and body position.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct definition of the vestibular sense is the one that describes it as providing information about balance and the position of the body in space.
Step 5: Confirm that the other options (detecting sound waves, perceiving taste, detecting temperature and pain) correspond to different sensory systems and are not related to the vestibular sense.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah