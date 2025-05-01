Which of the following best characterizes indulgent cultures?
A
A focus on restraint and suppression of individual desires
B
Strict social norms and low tolerance for deviation
C
Limited gratification of basic and leisure needs
D
A high emphasis on personal enjoyment and freedom of expression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of indulgent cultures in cross-cultural psychology, which refers to societies that allow relatively free gratification of basic and natural human desires related to enjoying life and having fun.
Step 2: Recognize that indulgent cultures emphasize personal happiness, leisure, and freedom of expression, contrasting with restraint cultures that suppress gratification and regulate behavior through strict social norms.
Step 3: Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of indulgent cultures: options mentioning restraint, suppression, strict norms, or limited gratification align more with restraint cultures rather than indulgent ones.
Step 4: Identify that the option highlighting 'a high emphasis on personal enjoyment and freedom of expression' best matches the characteristics of indulgent cultures.
Step 5: Conclude that indulgent cultures prioritize allowing individuals to satisfy their desires and enjoy life, which is reflected in the correct answer choice.
