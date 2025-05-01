Which of the following statements about working with someone from another culture is true?
A
Cultural differences rarely affect workplace interactions.
B
It is unnecessary to learn about another person's culture when working together.
C
Being aware of cultural differences can help improve communication and collaboration.
D
Assuming your own cultural norms are universal is the best way to avoid misunderstandings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cultural differences in the workplace. Cultural differences refer to the variations in beliefs, values, customs, and behaviors that exist between people from different cultural backgrounds.
Step 2: Recognize that cultural differences can significantly affect workplace interactions, influencing communication styles, decision-making, and collaboration.
Step 3: Evaluate the statements by considering the impact of cultural awareness. Being aware of cultural differences helps improve communication and collaboration by fostering respect and understanding.
Step 4: Identify why the other statements are incorrect: cultural differences do affect interactions, learning about another's culture is important, and assuming your own norms are universal can lead to misunderstandings.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one emphasizing the importance of cultural awareness in enhancing workplace communication and collaboration.
