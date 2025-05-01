In developmental psychology, whose study described the differences in the way children think at various stages of cognitive development?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
B.F. Skinner
C
Jean Piaget
D
Erik Erikson
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about developmental psychology and cognitive development in children.
Step 2: Recall the major theorists in developmental psychology and their contributions. For example, Sigmund Freud is known for psychosexual stages, B.F. Skinner for behaviorism, Erik Erikson for psychosocial stages.
Step 3: Identify which theorist specifically focused on how children's thinking changes at different stages, which relates to cognitive development.
Step 4: Recognize that Jean Piaget is the psychologist who described distinct stages of cognitive development, such as the sensorimotor, preoperational, concrete operational, and formal operational stages.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Jean Piaget, as he is the one who studied and described the differences in children's thinking at various developmental stages.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah