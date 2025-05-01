In developmental psychology, the field of human development examines how humans change and how humans ________ over time.
A
lose all learned behaviors
B
become less complex
C
remain the same
D
avoid adaptation
1
Understand the context of developmental psychology, which studies how humans change and develop throughout their lifespan.
Recognize that human development involves both change and stability; while people grow and adapt, some aspects remain consistent over time.
Evaluate each option in the problem: 'lose all learned behaviors' is incorrect because humans retain learned behaviors; 'become less complex' is incorrect as development generally leads to increased complexity; 'avoid adaptation' is incorrect because adaptation is a key part of development.
Identify that the correct concept is that humans 'remain the same' in certain fundamental ways despite changes, highlighting stability alongside change in development.
Conclude that the phrase completing the sentence should reflect this balance, emphasizing that humans change but also remain the same in some respects over time.
