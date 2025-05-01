According to Vygotsky, guided participation requires that a child _____.
A
relies solely on innate abilities to acquire new skills
B
learns independently without any social interaction
C
actively engages with a more knowledgeable other during learning activities
D
memorizes information through repetition without context
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of guided participation as proposed by Vygotsky, which emphasizes the role of social interaction in learning.
Recognize that guided participation involves a child engaging in learning activities with the support of a more knowledgeable other, such as a parent, teacher, or peer.
Note that this process is active, meaning the child is not passively receiving information but is involved in the learning experience.
Contrast guided participation with other options like relying solely on innate abilities, learning independently without social interaction, or memorizing without context, which do not align with Vygotsky's theory.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that guided participation requires the child to actively engage with a more knowledgeable other during learning activities.
