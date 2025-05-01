In developmental psychology, what does the term 'relative size' refer to in the context of visual perception?
A
A binocular cue that helps determine the color of an object based on its size
B
A principle stating that children can only perceive objects if they are the same size
C
A monocular cue where objects that appear larger are perceived as being closer than smaller objects
D
A cue that allows infants to recognize faces based on the relative size of their features
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that 'relative size' is a concept in visual perception, particularly in developmental psychology, which helps individuals judge the distance of objects.
Recognize that 'relative size' is classified as a monocular cue, meaning it can be perceived using one eye alone, unlike binocular cues which require both eyes.
Know that the principle of relative size states that when two objects are known to be similar in size, the one that appears larger on the retina is perceived as being closer to the observer.
Eliminate options that incorrectly associate relative size with color perception, size equality for perception, or facial recognition based on feature size, as these do not align with the established definition of relative size in visual perception.
Conclude that the correct understanding of 'relative size' is that it is a monocular depth cue where larger appearing objects are perceived as closer than smaller appearing objects.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah