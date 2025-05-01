In developmental psychology, at approximately what age does a child's vocabulary typically expand from about 50 words to several hundred words?
A
Between 3 and 4 years
B
Between birth and 6 months
C
Between 6 and 12 months
D
Between 18 and 24 months
1
Understand that vocabulary development in children is a key milestone in developmental psychology, often linked to stages of language acquisition.
Recall that during the first year of life, infants typically begin to recognize and produce a few words, but their vocabulary remains quite limited.
Recognize that between 18 and 24 months, children usually experience a rapid increase in vocabulary, often called a 'vocabulary spurt,' where their word count expands from about 50 words to several hundred.
Note that before 18 months, vocabulary growth is slower, and after 24 months, vocabulary continues to grow but the initial rapid expansion phase is typically between 18 and 24 months.
Therefore, the age range where a child's vocabulary typically expands from about 50 words to several hundred words is between 18 and 24 months.
