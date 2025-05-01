Which of the following statements is true of work in midlife?
A
Individuals in midlife often experience increased job satisfaction and stability compared to earlier adulthood.
B
Work becomes less important to individuals in midlife, and most retire before age 45.
C
Midlife is typically marked by a significant decrease in work-related responsibilities.
D
Most people in midlife are likely to change careers every year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of midlife in psychology, which generally refers to the period between approximately 40 to 65 years of age, often characterized by stability in various life domains including work.
Consider research findings on job satisfaction and career stability during midlife, which suggest that many individuals experience increased satisfaction and stability in their work compared to earlier adulthood.
Evaluate the incorrect options by reflecting on typical patterns: retirement before age 45 is uncommon, work responsibilities often remain stable or increase rather than decrease significantly, and frequent career changes every year are not typical in midlife.
Recognize that increased job satisfaction and stability in midlife can be linked to accumulated experience, established professional identity, and clearer career goals.
Conclude that the statement 'Individuals in midlife often experience increased job satisfaction and stability compared to earlier adulthood' aligns with psychological research and understanding of midlife work patterns.
