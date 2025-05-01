In developmental psychology, if a seven-year-old child has an IQ of 100, what is the child's mental age?
A
14 years
B
100 years
C
7 years
D
10 years
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of IQ (Intelligence Quotient) in developmental psychology, which is calculated using the formula: \(\text{IQ} = \left( \frac{\text{Mental Age}}{\text{Chronological Age}} \right) \times 100\).
Identify the given values: the child's chronological age is 7 years, and the IQ is 100.
Rearrange the IQ formula to solve for Mental Age: \(\text{Mental Age} = \frac{\text{IQ} \times \text{Chronological Age}}{100}\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\text{Mental Age} = \frac{100 \times 7}{100}\).
Simplify the expression to find the mental age, which will give you the child's mental age in years.
