In developmental psychology, what cognitive development during adolescence is most responsible for increased self-consciousness compared to childhood?
A
A decrease in egocentrism, leading to greater empathy for others
B
The onset of concrete operational thinking, which limits abstract thought
C
A decline in self-reflection and metacognition
D
The emergence of the imaginary audience, where adolescents believe others are constantly watching and evaluating them
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of egocentrism in developmental psychology, which refers to the difficulty in seeing the world from perspectives other than one's own, commonly seen in childhood.
Recognize that during adolescence, cognitive development includes the emergence of the 'imaginary audience,' a phenomenon where adolescents believe that others are constantly observing and evaluating them.
Identify that this imaginary audience effect leads to increased self-consciousness because adolescents feel they are under constant scrutiny, which is different from the egocentrism seen in childhood.
Note that concrete operational thinking typically develops earlier (around middle childhood) and involves logical thinking about concrete events, but does not directly explain increased self-consciousness in adolescence.
Understand that metacognition and self-reflection actually increase during adolescence, rather than decline, supporting the heightened awareness of self and others' perceptions.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah