Which of the following is NOT an example of nonverbal communication?
A
Body posture
B
Gestures
C
Facial expressions
D
Spoken words
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of nonverbal communication, which refers to the transmission of messages or information without using spoken or written words. It includes body language, facial expressions, gestures, posture, eye contact, and other physical behaviors.
Step 2: Review each option given in the problem: Body posture, Gestures, Facial expressions, and Spoken words.
Step 3: Identify which options involve communication without words. Body posture, gestures, and facial expressions all convey meaning through physical behavior rather than speech.
Step 4: Recognize that spoken words involve verbal communication, which uses language and sounds to convey messages, and therefore do not fall under nonverbal communication.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that is NOT an example of nonverbal communication, which is Spoken words.
