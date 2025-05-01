Which approach is commonly used in social psychology to understand what is defined as deviant within a society?
A
The social constructionist approach
B
The behaviorist approach
C
The psychoanalytic approach
D
The biological determinism approach
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'deviance' in social psychology, which refers to behaviors or actions that violate societal norms or expectations.
Step 2: Recognize that different psychological approaches explain deviance in various ways, such as biological factors, unconscious drives, learned behaviors, or social definitions.
Step 3: Identify that the social constructionist approach focuses on how society collectively defines and labels certain behaviors as deviant, emphasizing the role of social context and cultural norms.
Step 4: Compare this with other approaches: the behaviorist approach looks at learned behaviors, the psychoanalytic approach examines unconscious motives, and the biological determinism approach considers genetic or physiological causes.
Step 5: Conclude that the social constructionist approach is commonly used in social psychology to understand deviance because it highlights how societal reactions and definitions shape what is considered deviant.
