Which of the following statements about social signals is true?
A
Social signals are irrelevant in online communication.
B
Social signals are nonverbal cues, such as facial expressions and body language, that communicate information about emotions and intentions.
C
Social signals are only communicated through spoken language.
D
Social signals do not influence group behavior or interpersonal interactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social signals. Social signals are nonverbal cues that convey information about a person's emotions, intentions, or reactions without using words.
Step 2: Identify examples of social signals. These include facial expressions, body language, gestures, eye contact, and tone of voice.
Step 3: Recognize the role of social signals in communication. They are crucial in both face-to-face and online interactions because they help people interpret emotions and intentions beyond spoken language.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements based on this understanding. Statements claiming social signals are irrelevant online or only communicated through spoken language are incorrect because social signals are primarily nonverbal and still present in online communication (e.g., emojis, video calls).
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one describing social signals as nonverbal cues like facial expressions and body language that communicate emotions and intentions.
