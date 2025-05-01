Which of the following practices can be effective in minimizing group harms in social psychology?
A
Encouraging open dissent and critical discussion within the group
B
Isolating the group from outside perspectives
C
Discouraging members from expressing minority opinions
D
Promoting unquestioned conformity to group norms
1
Understand the concept of group harms in social psychology, which often arise from phenomena like groupthink, where the desire for harmony or conformity results in irrational or dysfunctional decision-making.
Recognize that minimizing group harms involves strategies that promote critical thinking, diverse perspectives, and open communication within the group.
Evaluate each practice: Isolating the group from outside perspectives can increase group harms by limiting information and alternative viewpoints.
Discouraging members from expressing minority opinions suppresses dissent and critical evaluation, which can exacerbate groupthink and related harms.
Encouraging open dissent and critical discussion within the group helps prevent groupthink by allowing members to voice concerns and challenge ideas, thereby minimizing group harms.
