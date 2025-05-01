Which of the following statements about sexual harassment in the workplace is correct?
A
Quid pro quo sexual harassment is illegal, but hostile environment harassment is not.
B
Neither quid pro quo nor hostile environment harassment is addressed by employment law.
C
Only hostile environment harassment is considered illegal under federal law.
D
Both quid pro quo and hostile environment sexual harassment are illegal forms of workplace discrimination.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two main types of sexual harassment in the workplace: quid pro quo and hostile environment harassment. Quid pro quo involves a direct exchange, such as job benefits in return for sexual favors, while hostile environment harassment involves unwelcome conduct that creates an intimidating or offensive work atmosphere.
Recognize that both types of sexual harassment are addressed under federal employment laws, specifically Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination based on sex, including sexual harassment.
Analyze each statement by comparing it to the legal framework: Quid pro quo sexual harassment is illegal, and hostile environment harassment is also illegal under federal law.
Eliminate incorrect statements by noting that both forms are illegal, so statements claiming only one is illegal or that neither is addressed by law are false.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one acknowledging that both quid pro quo and hostile environment sexual harassment are illegal forms of workplace discrimination.
