In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines a longitudinal study?
A
A research method that involves studying the same group of individuals over an extended period of time to observe changes and developments.
B
A research method that collects data from participants at a single moment without follow-up.
C
A research method that compares different groups of people at one point in time.
D
A research method that manipulates variables to determine cause and effect.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of a longitudinal study in psychology, which involves observing the same participants repeatedly over a long period to track changes and developments.
Step 2: Recognize that this method contrasts with cross-sectional studies, which collect data from different groups at a single point in time, and experimental methods, which manipulate variables to test cause and effect.
Step 3: Identify that a longitudinal study is designed to observe how individuals change over time, making it ideal for studying development, aging, or long-term effects.
Step 4: Note that the other options describe different research methods: a single moment data collection is a cross-sectional approach, comparing different groups is also cross-sectional, and manipulating variables refers to experimental research.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a longitudinal study is the one emphasizing studying the same group over an extended period to observe changes and developments.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Psychological Subfields with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah