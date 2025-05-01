Which of the following lists correctly identifies the three branches of the science of behavior analysis?
A
Behaviorism, experimental analysis of behavior, and applied behavior analysis
B
Cognitive psychology, neuropsychology, and applied behavior analysis
C
Developmental psychology, behaviorism, and social psychology
D
Experimental analysis of behavior, clinical psychology, and behavior therapy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that behavior analysis is a scientific discipline focused on understanding and modifying behavior through empirical methods.
Recognize that the three main branches of behavior analysis are: Behaviorism (the philosophy underlying the science), Experimental Analysis of Behavior (the basic research branch), and Applied Behavior Analysis (the practical application of behavior principles).
Evaluate each list option by checking if it includes these three branches: Behaviorism, Experimental Analysis of Behavior, and Applied Behavior Analysis.
Identify that the correct list must contain all three branches without mixing unrelated psychology subfields such as cognitive psychology or clinical psychology.
Conclude that the list containing Behaviorism, Experimental Analysis of Behavior, and Applied Behavior Analysis correctly identifies the three branches of the science of behavior analysis.
