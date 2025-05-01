Which of the following subfields in psychology is most likely to focus on how people think, perceive, remember, and solve problems?
A
Industrial-organizational psychology
B
Developmental psychology
C
Cognitive psychology
D
Clinical psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question, which are 'think,' 'perceive,' 'remember,' and 'solve problems.' These terms relate to mental processes and how the mind works.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each psychology subfield provided: Industrial-organizational psychology focuses on workplace behavior; Developmental psychology studies changes across the lifespan; Clinical psychology deals with diagnosing and treating mental disorders; Cognitive psychology studies mental processes like thinking, perception, memory, and problem-solving.
Step 3: Match the key terms from the question to the subfield that studies those processes. Since 'think,' 'perceive,' 'remember,' and 'solve problems' are all cognitive functions, the subfield that focuses on these is Cognitive psychology.
Step 4: Confirm that the other options do not primarily focus on these mental processes but rather on different aspects of psychology, reinforcing that Cognitive psychology is the best fit.
Step 5: Conclude that Cognitive psychology is the subfield most likely to focus on how people think, perceive, remember, and solve problems.
