In developmental psychology, which age group typically has the largest number of people in its social convoy?
A
Middle-aged adults
B
Older adults
C
Adolescents
D
Young adults
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a social convoy in developmental psychology, which refers to the group of people who accompany an individual throughout their life, providing support and social interaction.
Recognize that the size of a social convoy can vary depending on the life stage, influenced by factors such as social roles, responsibilities, and opportunities for social interaction.
Consider the typical social patterns of different age groups: adolescents often have expanding social networks, young adults tend to have the largest and most diverse social convoys due to active social and professional lives, middle-aged adults may have stable but sometimes smaller convoys, and older adults often experience a reduction in social convoy size due to retirement, health, or loss of peers.
Analyze research findings in developmental psychology that indicate young adults usually maintain the largest number of social connections, as they are actively building relationships in various domains such as work, education, and personal life.
Conclude that among the given options, young adults typically have the largest social convoy because this life stage involves extensive social engagement and network building.
