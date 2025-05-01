Which statement about adult learners and their younger counterparts is true?
Younger learners typically have more life experience to draw upon than adult learners.
Younger learners generally prefer collaborative learning environments more than adult learners.
Adult learners are less likely to be motivated by practical application than younger learners.
Adult learners tend to be more self-directed in their learning compared to younger learners.
Step 1: Understand the key characteristics of adult learners versus younger learners. Adult learners often bring more life experience and tend to be more self-directed in their learning process.
Step 2: Analyze each statement by comparing it to established educational psychology principles about adult learning, such as Knowles' theory of andragogy, which emphasizes self-direction and practical application in adult learning.
Step 3: Evaluate the first statement: Younger learners typically have more life experience than adult learners. Consider whether this aligns with common understanding—usually, adults have more life experience.
Step 4: Consider the second and third statements about preferences for collaborative learning and motivation by practical application, reflecting on research findings about differences in learning styles and motivations between age groups.
Step 5: Confirm that the statement 'Adult learners tend to be more self-directed in their learning compared to younger learners' aligns with educational psychology theories, making it the true statement among the options.
