Which statement about moral development in middle childhood is true?
A
Children in middle childhood believe that all rules are absolute and unchangeable.
B
Children begin to understand that rules can be flexible and are based on social agreements.
C
Moral reasoning in middle childhood is primarily based on avoiding punishment.
D
Children in middle childhood are unable to consider the intentions behind actions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of moral development during middle childhood, which typically ranges from ages 6 to 12. During this stage, children move beyond a simplistic view of rules and begin to develop more sophisticated moral reasoning.
Step 2: Recognize that younger children often see rules as fixed and absolute, but as they grow, they start to realize that rules can be flexible and are often created based on social agreements rather than being unchangeable laws.
Step 3: Consider the role of intention in moral reasoning. By middle childhood, children begin to understand that the intentions behind actions matter, not just the outcomes or consequences.
Step 4: Evaluate the statements given: the idea that children believe all rules are absolute is more characteristic of early childhood, and moral reasoning based solely on avoiding punishment is typical of very young children (pre-conventional stage).
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement reflects the developmental progression where children understand that rules can be flexible and are based on social agreements, showing more advanced moral reasoning.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah