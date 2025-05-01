Which theory of emotion is most closely related to the idea that happiness can be achieved by focusing on the present moment and letting go of past experiences?
A
James-Lange theory
B
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
C
Cannon-Bard theory
D
Mindfulness-based approaches
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core idea of the question, which is about a theory of emotion related to achieving happiness by focusing on the present moment and letting go of past experiences.
Step 2: Review the main theories of emotion listed: James-Lange theory, Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, and Cannon-Bard theory, noting that these primarily explain how emotions arise from physiological responses or cognitive appraisal.
Step 3: Recognize that mindfulness-based approaches are not traditional emotion theories but psychological practices emphasizing present-moment awareness and acceptance, which aligns with the idea of happiness through focusing on the present and releasing past experiences.
Step 4: Compare the focus of each theory: James-Lange emphasizes physiological feedback, Schachter-Singer involves cognitive labeling of arousal, and Cannon-Bard suggests simultaneous emotion and physiological response, none of which directly address present-moment focus.
Step 5: Conclude that mindfulness-based approaches best match the concept of happiness through present-moment focus and letting go of past experiences, as they promote awareness and acceptance rather than physiological or cognitive labeling explanations.
