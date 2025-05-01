According to theories of emotion, a patient person displays great which of the following traits?
A
Hostility
B
Emotional regulation
C
Emotional lability
D
Impulsivity
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to emotions and personality traits. 'Hostility' refers to feelings of anger and antagonism, 'Emotional lability' means rapid and intense mood changes, and 'Impulsivity' is acting without forethought.
Step 2: Recognize that 'Emotional regulation' is the ability to manage and respond to emotional experiences in a controlled and adaptive way.
Step 3: Consider the trait of a 'patient person'—someone who can tolerate delays or frustration without becoming upset or angry.
Step 4: Connect patience with the ability to control emotional responses, which aligns with the concept of emotional regulation rather than hostility, emotional lability, or impulsivity.
Step 5: Conclude that according to theories of emotion, a patient person displays great emotional regulation.
