Which of the following is an example of hopelessness theory in the context of depression?
A
A person suppresses their emotional response in order to conform to social expectations.
B
A person experiences physiological arousal first and then interprets it as an emotion based on the situation.
C
A person believes that negative events are caused by stable and global factors, leading them to feel there is no way to improve their situation.
D
A person attributes their emotional experience to unconscious conflicts from childhood.
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of hopelessness theory in depression. This theory suggests that individuals develop depression when they believe negative events are caused by factors that are stable (unchanging over time) and global (affect many areas of life), leading to a sense of hopelessness about improving their situation.
Step 2: Analyze each option by comparing it to the key elements of hopelessness theory: stable causes, global causes, and resulting hopelessness.
Step 3: Identify that the option describing a person who believes negative events are caused by stable and global factors, leading to feelings of no improvement, directly matches the hopelessness theory framework.
Step 4: Recognize that other options describe different psychological concepts: emotional suppression relates to social conformity, physiological arousal followed by emotion interpretation relates to theories of emotion (like Schachter-Singer), and unconscious conflicts relate to psychodynamic theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct example of hopelessness theory is the one involving stable and global attributions for negative events causing hopelessness.
