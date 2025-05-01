In the context of theories of emotion and memory, cerebellum is to ________ memory as hippocampus is to ________ memory. Which pair of terms correctly completes the analogy?
A
declarative; procedural
B
implicit; semantic
C
semantic; episodic
D
procedural; declarative
Step 1: Understand the roles of the cerebellum and hippocampus in memory. The cerebellum is primarily involved in motor control and coordination, which relates to procedural memory (memory for skills and actions).
Step 2: Recognize that the hippocampus is crucial for forming and retrieving declarative memories, which include facts and events that can be consciously recalled.
Step 3: Identify the types of memory associated with each brain structure: cerebellum with procedural memory and hippocampus with declarative memory.
Step 4: Analyze the analogy structure: 'cerebellum is to ______ memory as hippocampus is to ______ memory.' Substitute the correct memory types based on their functions.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct pair completing the analogy is 'procedural; declarative' because the cerebellum supports procedural memory and the hippocampus supports declarative memory.
