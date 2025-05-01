All of the following are examples of expressive leaders except:
A group facilitator who ensures everyone feels heard and valued during discussions
A supervisor who prioritizes task completion and sets strict deadlines for employees
A manager who focuses on maintaining group harmony and resolving conflicts among team members
A coach who encourages open communication and emotional support within the team
1
Understand the concept of an expressive leader: Expressive leaders primarily focus on the emotional and social needs of the group, such as maintaining harmony, providing support, and ensuring members feel valued.
Review each option and identify the leader's main focus: Determine whether the leader is emphasizing emotional support and group cohesion (expressive) or task completion and deadlines (instrumental).
Recognize that a group facilitator who ensures everyone feels heard and valued is demonstrating expressive leadership by prioritizing emotional needs.
Identify that a manager who focuses on maintaining group harmony and resolving conflicts is also showing expressive leadership qualities.
Note that a supervisor who prioritizes task completion and sets strict deadlines is focusing on task-oriented goals, which is characteristic of an instrumental leader, not an expressive leader.
