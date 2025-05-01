In social psychology, social facilitation is most likely to occur in the performance of which type of tasks?
A
Complex or unfamiliar tasks
B
Simple or well-learned tasks
C
Tasks that require creativity
D
Tasks performed in isolation
1
Understand the concept of social facilitation: it refers to the tendency for people to perform differently when in the presence of others compared to when alone.
Recall that social facilitation typically enhances performance on tasks that are simple or well-learned because the presence of others increases arousal, which improves the execution of dominant responses.
Recognize that for complex or unfamiliar tasks, increased arousal from an audience can actually impair performance because these tasks require more concentration and careful thought.
Evaluate the options given: simple or well-learned tasks, complex or unfamiliar tasks, tasks requiring creativity, and tasks performed in isolation.
Conclude that social facilitation is most likely to occur and improve performance in simple or well-learned tasks, as these tasks benefit from the heightened arousal caused by the presence of others.
