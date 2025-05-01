In social psychology, which school of thought emphasizes that individuals learn criminal behavior through interactions with others?
A
Cognitive dissonance theory
B
Social learning theory
C
Psychoanalytic theory
D
Biological determinism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks which school of thought explains that individuals learn criminal behavior through interactions with others.
Recall the definitions of each option: Cognitive dissonance theory focuses on the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs, Psychoanalytic theory emphasizes unconscious drives, and Biological determinism attributes behavior to genetic or biological factors.
Understand that Social learning theory specifically proposes that people acquire behaviors, including criminal ones, by observing and imitating others within their social environment.
Recognize that this theory highlights the role of social interactions and modeling in learning behaviors, which directly answers the question.
Conclude that the correct school of thought emphasizing learning criminal behavior through social interactions is Social learning theory.
