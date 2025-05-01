Which of the following is an example of a positive formal sanction in social psychology?
A
Getting a compliment from a friend
B
Receiving a parking ticket
C
Being ignored by classmates
D
Receiving an academic scholarship for outstanding grades
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of formal sanctions in social psychology: these are official rewards or punishments given by recognized institutions or authorities to regulate behavior.
Identify what makes a sanction positive or negative: a positive sanction is a reward or approval for desired behavior, while a negative sanction is a punishment or disapproval for undesired behavior.
Analyze each option to determine if it is a formal sanction: 'Getting a compliment from a friend' is informal because it comes from a peer, not an institution; 'Receiving a parking ticket' is a formal negative sanction from an authority; 'Being ignored by classmates' is an informal negative sanction.
Recognize that 'Receiving an academic scholarship for outstanding grades' is a formal positive sanction because it is an official reward given by an educational institution for good performance.
Conclude that the example of a positive formal sanction is the academic scholarship, as it fits both criteria of being formal (institutional) and positive (reward).
