In cognitive psychology, the technique used to identify clusters of related items, such as personality traits, is known as which of the following?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Factor analysis
C
Longitudinal study
D
Case study
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for a technique used in cognitive psychology to identify clusters of related items, such as personality traits.
Recall that classical conditioning is a learning process involving associations between stimuli, which is not used for identifying clusters of traits.
Recognize that a longitudinal study involves observing subjects over a long period, and a case study is an in-depth analysis of a single individual or group, neither of which are techniques for identifying clusters of traits.
Identify that factor analysis is a statistical method used to reduce data by grouping related variables into factors, which helps in identifying clusters of related items like personality traits.
Conclude that the correct technique for identifying clusters of related items in cognitive psychology is factor analysis.
