Wolfgang Köhler considered a chimpanzee’s sudden solving of a problem evidence of which cognitive process?
A
Latent inhibition
B
Classical conditioning
C
Insight learning
D
Operant conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the problem: Wolfgang Köhler's observation of a chimpanzee suddenly solving a problem.
Recall that Köhler's work focused on how chimpanzees demonstrated a sudden understanding or realization, rather than gradual learning through trial and error.
Understand that this sudden problem-solving is an example of a cognitive process where the solution appears all at once, often called 'insight learning'.
Contrast insight learning with other options: latent inhibition (a decrease in response to a repeated stimulus), classical conditioning (learning through association), and operant conditioning (learning through consequences).
Conclude that the cognitive process Köhler observed is best described as insight learning, where the chimpanzee suddenly 'sees' the solution to the problem.
