Which of the following is an example of a subjective symptom in the context of theories of emotion?
A
Increased heart rate measured by a monitor
B
Sweating palms observed by another person
C
Feeling anxious before giving a public speech
D
Facial expressions of fear seen by an observer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between subjective symptoms and objective symptoms in the context of emotions. Subjective symptoms are internal experiences reported by the individual, while objective symptoms are observable or measurable signs.
Review each option and classify it as either subjective or objective: 'Increased heart rate measured by a monitor' is objective because it is measurable; 'Sweating palms observed by another person' is objective because it is observable; 'Feeling anxious before giving a public speech' is subjective because it is an internal experience; 'Facial expressions of fear seen by an observer' is objective because it is observable.
Recognize that subjective symptoms involve personal feelings or internal states that cannot be directly observed by others, such as emotions or sensations experienced internally.
Identify that 'Feeling anxious before giving a public speech' fits the definition of a subjective symptom because it is an internal emotional experience reported by the person themselves.
Conclude that the correct example of a subjective symptom in the context of theories of emotion is the internal feeling of anxiety before public speaking.
