In the context of theories of emotion, skills that serve as building blocks for larger behavior skills or skill sets are called:
A
Integrative skills
B
Component skills
C
Expressive skills
D
Global skills
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about terminology within theories of emotion, specifically about foundational skills that contribute to more complex behaviors.
Recall that in psychology, particularly in skill acquisition and emotional development, smaller, fundamental skills that combine to form more complex skills are often referred to as 'component skills'.
Recognize that 'integrative skills' typically refer to skills that combine multiple components, rather than being the basic building blocks themselves.
Note that 'expressive skills' relate to how emotions are outwardly shown, and 'global skills' imply broad, overall abilities rather than foundational parts.
Conclude that the term 'component skills' best fits the description of foundational skills that serve as building blocks for larger behavior skills or skill sets.
