Which pair of individuals would be most likely to have been married for more than 20 years?
A
A couple in their mid-50s who married ten years ago
B
A couple in their late 20s who recently got engaged
C
A couple in their late 40s who married in their early 20s
D
A couple in their early 30s who married five years ago
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which couple is most likely to have been married for more than 20 years, so focus on the duration of marriage rather than age alone.
Step 2: Analyze each option by estimating the length of marriage based on the ages and marriage timing given.
Step 3: For the couple in their mid-50s who married ten years ago, calculate the marriage duration as approximately 10 years.
Step 4: For the couple in their late 20s who recently got engaged, note that they are not yet married, so the duration is 0 years.
Step 5: For the couple in their late 40s who married in their early 20s, estimate the marriage duration as the difference between late 40s and early 20s, which is likely over 20 years, making them the most likely to have been married for more than 20 years.
