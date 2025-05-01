Which of the following is a potential risk associated with a typical behavior change program for a child with autism?
A
It always improves the child's social skills without the need for individualized planning.
B
It ensures that the child will not require any further support after the program ends.
C
It may lead to increased anxiety or emotional distress if the program does not account for the child's sensory sensitivities.
D
It guarantees complete elimination of all challenging behaviors without any negative effects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of behavior change programs for children with autism, which are designed to improve skills and reduce challenging behaviors through structured interventions.
Step 2: Recognize that effective programs must be individualized, taking into account each child's unique needs, including sensory sensitivities and emotional responses.
Step 3: Identify potential risks of behavior change programs, such as increased anxiety or emotional distress, especially if the program does not consider the child's sensory sensitivities or emotional well-being.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to best practices in autism interventions, noting that claims of guaranteed outcomes or lack of need for individualized planning are unrealistic and potentially harmful.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate risk associated with typical behavior change programs is the possibility of increased anxiety or emotional distress if sensory sensitivities are not properly addressed.
