Which of the following best matches Kohlberg's preconventional level of moral reasoning with its explanation?
A
Moral decisions are made by following strict religious rules regardless of consequences.
B
Moral decisions are based on avoiding punishment and seeking personal gain.
C
Moral decisions are based on abstract principles and the recognition of universal ethical values.
D
Moral decisions are guided by social approval and maintaining social order.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Kohlberg's theory of moral development, which is divided into three levels: preconventional, conventional, and postconventional. Each level reflects a different way individuals reason about moral issues.
Step 2: Focus on the preconventional level, which is typically observed in children and is characterized by moral reasoning based on direct consequences to the self rather than societal rules or abstract principles.
Step 3: Recognize that at the preconventional level, moral decisions are primarily motivated by avoiding punishment and seeking personal rewards or gains, rather than by adherence to laws or social approval.
Step 4: Compare the given options to this understanding: the option stating 'Moral decisions are based on avoiding punishment and seeking personal gain' aligns with the preconventional level.
Step 5: Note that other options correspond to higher levels of moral reasoning: strict religious rules relate more to conventional or postconventional reasoning, abstract principles to postconventional, and social approval to conventional level.
