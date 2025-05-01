Changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time are studied by which branch of psychology?
A
Social psychology
B
Developmental psychology
C
Clinical psychology
D
Industrial-organizational psychology
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key focus of the question, which is about studying changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time.
Recall the main branches of psychology and their primary areas of study: Social psychology focuses on social interactions, Clinical psychology deals with mental health disorders, and Industrial-organizational psychology studies workplace behavior.
Understand that Developmental psychology specifically examines how people grow and change throughout their lifespan, including cognitive, emotional, and behavioral development.
Match the description of studying changes over time with the branch that focuses on lifespan development, which is Developmental psychology.
Conclude that the branch of psychology that studies changes in behavior and cognitive processes over time is Developmental psychology.
