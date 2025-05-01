Which of the following best explains how social interactions with peers can influence moral development according to developmental psychology theories?
A
Peer interactions provide opportunities for children to negotiate, cooperate, and resolve conflicts, which helps them develop a deeper understanding of fairness and justice.
B
Peers primarily influence language development, but do not play a significant role in shaping moral values.
C
Social interactions with peers have little to no impact on moral development, as moral reasoning is determined solely by parental guidance.
D
Moral development is only influenced by genetic factors and is unaffected by social experiences with peers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of moral development in developmental psychology, which refers to how individuals develop the ability to distinguish right from wrong and make ethical decisions.
Recognize that social interactions, especially with peers, are considered important in many developmental theories because they provide real-life contexts where children practice negotiating, cooperating, and resolving conflicts.
Identify that through these peer interactions, children encounter different perspectives and rules, which challenge their thinking and promote a deeper understanding of concepts like fairness and justice.
Contrast this with other options that minimize or ignore the role of peers, noting that developmental psychology emphasizes the social context, including peers, as crucial for moral growth rather than genetics alone or parental influence exclusively.
Conclude that the best explanation aligns with the idea that peer interactions offer essential opportunities for children to develop moral reasoning by engaging in social problem-solving and understanding others' viewpoints.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah