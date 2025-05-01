According to Kohlberg's theory of moral development, what is the primary objective at the preconventional level?
A
To act according to universal ethical principles
B
To fulfill one's own needs and wants
C
To maintain social order and follow laws
D
To seek approval from authority figures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Kohlberg's theory of moral development is divided into three main levels: preconventional, conventional, and postconventional.
Recognize that the preconventional level is the earliest stage, typically seen in children, where moral reasoning is based primarily on self-interest and avoiding punishment.
Identify that at the preconventional level, individuals make decisions to fulfill their own needs and wants rather than considering societal rules or universal principles.
Contrast this with the conventional level, where the focus shifts to maintaining social order and gaining approval from others, and the postconventional level, which involves abstract ethical principles.
Conclude that the primary objective at the preconventional level is to act in ways that satisfy personal desires and avoid negative consequences, rather than following laws or ethical principles.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah