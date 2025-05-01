Which of the following is a Vygotskian idea that may be applied in the classroom?
A
Scaffolding, where teachers provide temporary support to help students master new concepts
B
Attachment theory, focusing on the bond between child and caregiver
C
Classical conditioning, where learning occurs through association of stimuli
D
Operant conditioning, where behavior is shaped by reinforcement and punishment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of Vygotsky's theory, which emphasizes the social context of learning and the role of more knowledgeable others in supporting a learner's development.
Step 2: Recognize that Vygotsky introduced the idea of the Zone of Proximal Development (ZPD), which is the range of tasks a learner can perform with guidance but not yet independently.
Step 3: Identify 'scaffolding' as a teaching method derived from Vygotskian theory, where teachers or peers provide temporary support to help students progress through their ZPD.
Step 4: Differentiate scaffolding from other psychological theories mentioned, such as attachment theory (focused on emotional bonds), classical conditioning (learning by association), and operant conditioning (learning by reinforcement and punishment), which are not Vygotskian ideas.
Step 5: Conclude that the Vygotskian idea applicable in the classroom is scaffolding, where temporary support is provided to help students master new concepts.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah