Which of the following is true of the phonological changes experienced by preschool children?
A
Phonological development in preschool children is usually complete by age two.
B
Preschool children become better at producing all the sounds of their language and can pronounce most words correctly.
C
Preschool children typically lose the ability to distinguish between different speech sounds.
D
Preschool children show a decline in their ability to understand spoken language.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what phonological development means. It refers to the process by which children learn to recognize and produce the sounds of their language, including the ability to distinguish between different speech sounds (phonemes).
Step 2: Recognize that phonological development is a gradual process that continues well beyond age two, especially during the preschool years (ages 3-5), when children refine their pronunciation and become more accurate in producing the sounds of their language.
Step 3: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to typical developmental milestones: phonological development is not usually complete by age two; preschool children do not lose the ability to distinguish speech sounds—in fact, this ability improves; and their understanding of spoken language generally increases rather than declines.
Step 4: Identify that the correct statement is that preschool children become better at producing all the sounds of their language and can pronounce most words correctly, reflecting ongoing improvement in phonological skills during this period.
Step 5: Summarize that phonological changes in preschool children involve enhanced speech sound production and improved pronunciation, which are key aspects of language development at this stage.
