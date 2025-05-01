All of the following are examples of stage theories in development except __________.
A
Erik Erikson's psychosocial development theory
B
Jean Piaget's cognitive development theory
C
Albert Bandura's social learning theory
D
Lawrence Kohlberg's moral development theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a stage theory is. In psychology, a stage theory proposes that development occurs in distinct and sequential stages, where each stage represents a qualitatively different type of thinking, feeling, or behaving.
Step 2: Review each theory mentioned to determine if it fits the criteria of a stage theory. Erik Erikson's psychosocial development theory outlines eight stages across the lifespan, each with a specific conflict to resolve.
Step 3: Jean Piaget's cognitive development theory describes four stages of cognitive growth in children, each characterized by different ways of thinking and understanding the world.
Step 4: Lawrence Kohlberg's moral development theory proposes stages of moral reasoning that individuals progress through as they mature.
Step 5: Albert Bandura's social learning theory, however, does not describe development in stages. Instead, it emphasizes learning through observation, imitation, and modeling, making it a non-stage theory.
