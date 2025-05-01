Which of the following is evidence of an environmental influence on our emotional experiences?
A
Children raised in different cultures display varying emotional expressions in response to similar events.
B
Facial expressions of emotion are universally recognized across cultures.
C
Genetic factors determine individual differences in emotional reactivity.
D
All humans experience basic emotions such as fear and happiness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of environmental influence in psychology, which refers to how external factors such as culture, upbringing, and social context shape our behaviors and experiences, including emotions.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine whether it reflects an environmental influence or a biological/genetic influence on emotional experiences.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Children raised in different cultures display varying emotional expressions in response to similar events' suggests that cultural environment affects how emotions are expressed, indicating an environmental influence.
Step 4: Note that 'Facial expressions of emotion are universally recognized across cultures' points to a biological basis for emotion recognition, not environmental influence.
Step 5: Understand that 'Genetic factors determine individual differences in emotional reactivity' and 'All humans experience basic emotions such as fear and happiness' emphasize biological or innate aspects rather than environmental factors.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah