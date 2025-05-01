Which of the following is NOT considered a source of self-efficacy according to Bandura's theory?
A
Vicarious experiences
B
Verbal persuasion
C
Physiological states
D
Classical conditioning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Bandura's theory of self-efficacy identifies four main sources that influence a person's belief in their ability to succeed: mastery experiences, vicarious experiences, verbal persuasion, and physiological and emotional states.
Review each option given in the problem and compare it to the four sources from Bandura's theory: Vicarious experiences (observing others), Verbal persuasion (encouragement), Physiological states (bodily sensations), and Classical conditioning.
Recognize that classical conditioning is a learning process related to associating stimuli and responses, but it is not listed by Bandura as a source of self-efficacy.
Conclude that the option 'Classical conditioning' is NOT considered a source of self-efficacy according to Bandura's theory because it does not directly influence self-beliefs in the way the other sources do.
Summarize that the correct answer is the one that does not fit into Bandura's four sources of self-efficacy, which in this case is classical conditioning.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah