For which of the following emotions did Paul Ekman not find a universal facial expression?
A
Sadness
B
Contempt
C
Fear
D
Happiness
Understand the concept of universal facial expressions: Paul Ekman identified certain emotions that are expressed and recognized universally across different cultures through specific facial expressions.
Recall the list of emotions Ekman found to have universal facial expressions, which typically include happiness, sadness, fear, anger, surprise, and disgust.
Compare the given options (Sadness, Contempt, Fear, Happiness) to Ekman's list of universal emotions.
Note that 'Contempt' is often debated and is not consistently recognized as having a universal facial expression by Ekman, unlike the other emotions listed.
Conclude that among the options, 'Contempt' is the emotion for which Ekman did not find a universal facial expression.
