Which of the following is a limitation of Maslow's hierarchy of needs model?
A
It emphasizes the importance of social and environmental factors over individual motivation.
B
It incorporates the role of unconscious motives in shaping behavior.
C
It provides a detailed explanation of how physiological needs influence emotional responses.
D
It assumes that all individuals progress through the hierarchy in the same order regardless of cultural or personal differences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core concept of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is a motivational theory proposing that people are motivated to fulfill basic needs before moving on to higher-level needs, typically arranged in a fixed order from physiological needs up to self-actualization.
Step 2: Recognize that the model emphasizes individual motivation and the sequential satisfaction of needs, rather than prioritizing social or environmental factors over individual drives.
Step 3: Note that Maslow's theory does not focus on unconscious motives; instead, it deals with conscious needs and motivations.
Step 4: Understand that while physiological needs are foundational, the model does not provide a detailed explanation of how these needs influence emotional responses specifically.
Step 5: Identify the key limitation: the model assumes a universal progression through the hierarchy in the same order for all individuals, which overlooks cultural and personal differences that can affect the order or importance of needs.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah