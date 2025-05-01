Which of the following is NOT a helpful strategy for standing up to peer pressure?
A
Always agreeing with the group to avoid conflict
B
Avoiding situations where you feel pressured
C
Seeking support from trusted friends or adults
D
Practicing assertive communication to express your own opinions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer pressure, which is the influence exerted by a peer group encouraging an individual to change their attitudes, values, or behaviors to conform to group norms.
Step 2: Identify strategies that help resist peer pressure, such as avoiding situations where pressure might occur, seeking support from trusted friends or adults, and practicing assertive communication to express personal opinions clearly and confidently.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Always agreeing with the group to avoid conflict' and recognize that this strategy involves giving in to peer pressure rather than resisting it.
Step 4: Compare this option with the other strategies, noting that the others promote autonomy and self-advocacy, which are effective in standing up to peer pressure.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Always agreeing with the group to avoid conflict' is NOT a helpful strategy because it undermines personal boundaries and encourages conformity rather than resistance.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah