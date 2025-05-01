Which of the following factors contributes to deindividuation in social psychology?
A
Increased self-awareness
B
Low levels of group cohesion
C
Strict adherence to personal values
D
Anonymity within a group
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of deindividuation: it refers to a psychological state where individuals lose their sense of personal identity and self-awareness, often leading to behavior that is uncharacteristic or uninhibited.
Identify key factors that contribute to deindividuation, such as anonymity, group size, and arousal, which reduce self-awareness and increase conformity to group norms.
Analyze each option in the problem: increased self-awareness typically reduces deindividuation, low group cohesion makes deindividuation less likely, and strict adherence to personal values also counters deindividuation.
Recognize that anonymity within a group reduces accountability and self-awareness, making it easier for individuals to engage in deindividuated behavior.
Conclude that among the options, anonymity within a group is the factor that most directly contributes to deindividuation.
