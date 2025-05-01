Which of the following elements is not a key source of information in person perception?
A
Astrological sign
B
Verbal communication
C
Nonverbal cues
D
Physical appearance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of person perception, which refers to the process by which individuals form impressions and make judgments about others based on available information.
Step 2: Identify the common key sources of information used in person perception, which typically include verbal communication (what a person says), nonverbal cues (body language, facial expressions), and physical appearance (how a person looks).
Step 3: Recognize that these sources provide direct and observable information that helps in forming accurate impressions of others.
Step 4: Consider the option 'Astrological sign' and evaluate whether it is a scientifically supported or commonly used source of information in person perception.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Astrological sign' is not a key source of information in person perception because it is not based on observable behavior or appearance and lacks empirical support in psychology.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah